Worst road for potholes in Sussex revealed: But how can we keep safe and protect our cars?

New data by Confused.com found that almost 195,000 potholes were reported by drivers in the South East region in 2023, as Britain’s pothole problem ‘continues to burden drivers’.

Jevington Road – by Eastbourne – ranked the highest in the South East – by a considerable distance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past five years, 689 potholes were reported on that notorious road alone. Godstow Road in Oxfordshire took second place with 391 potholes reported.

Photo contributed

UK roads are estimated to have over more than million potholes – making them a primary contributor to vehicle breakdowns and damage. The government has allocated £5 billion for pothole repairs until 2025 to address this issue.

According to Zippy Cash for Cars, 5,978 people reported having a breakdown due to a pothole in the UK in 2023. This was up from 4,085 in 2022.

After winter left roads pitted with potholes, Ray Pierce, the founder and CEO of Zippy Cash for Cars, has compiled a list of effective tips to ensure your safety:

– Maintain tyre pressure: “Proper tyre inflation is key to mitigating the impact of potholes. Ray explains: ‘Ensure your tyres are inflated to the recommended pressure levels as specified by your vehicle manufacturer. Underinflated tyres are more susceptible to damage from potholes, so make it a habit to check your tyre pressure regularly’.”

– Drive defensively: “Adopting a defensive driving approach can help you anticipate and react to potential hazards on the road, including potholes. Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow for better visibility of the road surface, giving you ample time to manoeuvre around any potholes ahead.”

– Slow down: “Reduce your speed when approaching areas with poor road conditions or visible potholes. As Ray says: ‘Driving at slower speeds not only minimises the impact of hitting a pothole but also gives you more time to react and avoid potential damage to your vehicle’.”

– Avoid sudden movements: “Abrupt manoeuvres such as swerving or hard braking can increase the risk of losing control, especially when navigating around potholes. Instead, maintain a steady and controlled driving pace, keeping both hands on the steering wheel to ensure stability. Remember, although hitting a pothole is bad, hitting another car would be worse!”

