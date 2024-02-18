Sussex Police, the ambulance service and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on the A27 in Arundel Road just after midnight (Sunday, February 18).

The road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident, believed to have involved one vehicle.

Police said the incident happened at around 11.30pm last night (Saturday, February 17), with one person taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a single vehicle collision on the Arundel Road, Worthing, at 11.30pm on Saturday (February 17). The driver was taken to hospital to be checked over and later released.”

1 . IMG_8139.jpg Emergency services at the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . IMG_8146.jpg Emergency services at the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . IMG_8140.jpg Emergency services at the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures