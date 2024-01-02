BREAKING

Worthing collision outside fire station sparks large emergency response

The emergency services responded to a collision outside Worthing Fire Station on New Year's Day.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 20:59 GMT
The incident, reported in the early hours of Monday morning, sparked a response from firefighters and police officers.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (January 1) at 12.47am crews from Worthing dealt with a road traffic collision involving two cars in front of the fire station in Ardsheal Road.

"Fortunately there were no casualties and firefighters assisted officers from Sussex Police in making the scene safe."

