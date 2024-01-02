Worthing collision outside fire station sparks large emergency response
The emergency services responded to a collision outside Worthing Fire Station on New Year's Day.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, reported in the early hours of Monday morning, sparked a response from firefighters and police officers.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (January 1) at 12.47am crews from Worthing dealt with a road traffic collision involving two cars in front of the fire station in Ardsheal Road.
"Fortunately there were no casualties and firefighters assisted officers from Sussex Police in making the scene safe."