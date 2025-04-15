Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have been invited to a drop-in event, as works continue to build the Worthing Heat Network.

Low-carbon energy company Hemiko was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – a pioneering scheme, which aims to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes to the town.

The next stage of the project will see works carried out outside Worthing Town Hall and Worthing Museum & Art Gallery from May 5 to August 1.

A spokesperson for Hemiko said: “We will shortly be commencing works which will partially affect the footpath outside Worthing Town Hall and Worthing Museum & Art Gallery.

"We will be installing the pipework for the heat network connection to Worthing Town Hall and Worthing Museum & Art Gallery. These works will not impact any public roads or highways but will result in some changes to the pedestrian path.

"The works will primarily take place on the private access road, with small portions of the pavement on Chapel Road also affected.

"Works will be phased to minimise disruption, and the pedestrian path will remain accessible for use throughout the duration of works. Hemiko will install road plates over any open trenches to allow pedestrians, cyclists, and pushchairs to safely use the footpath.”

As a result of the works, the bicycle racks outside of the town hall will be ‘temporarily removed’.

For information on alternative bicycle parking in Worthing town centre during these works, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/cycle-hub/.

The Hemiko spokesperson added: “Whilst the pavement outside Worthing Museum & Art Gallery will remain accessible, the footpath will be slightly narrower than before. We therefore encourage pedestrians and cyclists to take extra care while using this section of footpath and to be mindful of others when passing.

"Hemiko is aware that Worthing Town Hall, Assembly Hall, and Worthing Museum & Art Gallery are all Grade II listed buildings.

"All works have been planned with this in mind, to ensure the historic integrity of these sites is protected and maintained.”

Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and staff is a ‘top priority’.

A statement added: “We will be installing safety fencing around the site, to keep everyone safe. We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.

"If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us and we would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property or place of work.

"Thank you – and who to talk to if you’d like more information or to provide feedback We know that no one likes disruption on their streets. We will be working very hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible. Thank you for your cooperation whilst we complete these essential works."

Worthing Museum and Art Gallery is closed until this winter to ‘upgrade the building fabric’ and connect to the heat network project – which aligns with its ‘commitment to a greener future’.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “This sustainable energy project, led by Worthing Borough Council in partnership with Hemiko, is a vital step in reducing carbon emissions and supporting Worthing’s Climate Neutral Strategy.”

Meanwhile, Hemiko is hosting a community engagement event at Worthing Town Hall where residents can learn more about the project, have questions answered and ‘share constructive feedback’.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “The drop-in event will take place in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall on Wednesday 30th April and run 5pm to 8pm.

“If you would like to attend the session and meet the Hemiko team, please email [email protected] to request an invite.”

To receive regular updates on upcoming works in Worthing, please sign up to a mailing list by emailing [email protected].

Hemiko added: “If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can reach us on 01903 337364 or by emailing [email protected]. Further details on how to contact us are accessible on our website, https://hemiko.com/contact-us. “You can also feel free to speak to staff when you see them on site.”