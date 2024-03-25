Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern said on X (formerly Twitter) that a points failure has occurred between Angmering and Worthing, meaning trains are currently at a stand in the area.

Services are expected to be delayed by at least 35 minutes.

Southern said: “Trains cannot run in either direction between Angmering and Worthing.

“Services will terminate and restart elsewhere, or will be cancelled. Some services may be delayed, or will run ahead of schedule.

“For journeys along our West Coastway routes this morning, in particular journeys that travel via Angmering and Worthing, we would advise delaying travel until the line has reopened.