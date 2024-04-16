Barrington Road in Worthing closed over the weekend to allow for repair works to take place.

The closure, which is in place between Barrington Close and Mulberry Lane, is expected to last two more days.

Posts about the ‘sinkhole’ appeared on social media over the weekend, though West Sussex County Council has confirmed it is not a sinkhole, but is ‘an area of concrete road that has broken up under the weight of heavy traffic’.

A council spokesperson said: “This area of damaged concrete carriageway had already been identified for repair but further deterioration occurred at the weekend.

"Our highways teams attended and, as a safety precaution, closed the road over the weekend, pending further investigations.

“We have now carried out an inspection and repair work should be completed by the end of the week, subject to unforeseen factors.

"Meanwhile, one side of the road has been reopened to assist residents and other road users until the works start.

"It will then need to be closed to traffic, for the safety of both the workforce and the public, while the repairs are carried out. This is currently anticipated to last two days. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

1 . Worthing road closed after 'sinkhole' appears - here's when it will reopen Barrington Road in Worthing is closed to allow for repair works to take place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

