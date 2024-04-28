Worthing RUN-FEST: These are the roads and Stagecoach bus routes that are affected
The half-marathon starts at 9.30am today.
The AA, on its traffic bulletin, said delays are also expected due to the event with road closures on the seafront between Ferring and Worthing Pier.
Stagecoach South East said a number of its bus routes will be diverted today.
It said: “A number of roads around the route of the race will be closed to traffic.
“Roads are set to close around 8am, with a rolling programme to reopen roads from 12.30pm onwards. As a result of the road closures it will be necessary to introduce some diversions on services 5, 700 and Pulse.
“Service 5 will be unable to serve South Street and will start and finish at The High Street.
“Pulse buses, towards Lancing will be unable to serve South Street and will run from Richmond Road via Chapel Road, North Street and High Street to resume normal route at Brighton Road. The same diversion will run in reverse for buses towards Durrington.
“Service 700 will be unable to serve Grand Avenue and Marine Parade and will divert via Richmond Road, Chapel Road, North Street and High Street to resume normal route at Brighton Road. The same diversion will run in reverse for journeys towards Littlehampton.
“Service 1 will run as normal, starting and finishing at South Street.”
