Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The half-marathon starts at 9.30am today.

The AA, on its traffic bulletin, said delays are also expected due to the event with road closures on the seafront between Ferring and Worthing Pier.

Stagecoach South East said a number of its bus routes will be diverted today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

web standing-images. Traffic.

It said: “A number of roads around the route of the race will be closed to traffic.

“Roads are set to close around 8am, with a rolling programme to reopen roads from 12.30pm onwards. As a result of the road closures it will be necessary to introduce some diversions on services 5, 700 and Pulse.

“Service 5 will be unable to serve South Street and will start and finish at The High Street.

“Pulse buses, towards Lancing will be unable to serve South Street and will run from Richmond Road via Chapel Road, North Street and High Street to resume normal route at Brighton Road. The same diversion will run in reverse for buses towards Durrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Service 700 will be unable to serve Grand Avenue and Marine Parade and will divert via Richmond Road, Chapel Road, North Street and High Street to resume normal route at Brighton Road. The same diversion will run in reverse for journeys towards Littlehampton.