Trapped cows rescued from slurry lagoon at Berwick farm

Firefighters from Lewes and Seaford, with support from West Sussex colleagues, attended a farm to carry out an unusual animal rescue.

Nine cows were stuck in a slurry lagoon at the address in Wick Street, Berwick, yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 16).

Crews used dry suits and an inflatable walkway to release the trapped cattle.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has a specialist team for large animal rescues, which most frequently include cows, horses and sheep.

The Animal Rescue team, based at Crowborough Community Fire Station, also liaises with local vets to raise awareness of how best to work together when dealing with an animal in distress.

The service also receives 999 calls relating to smaller animals which may be in trouble such as birds trapped in netting.