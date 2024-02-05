Travel and tourism students check out Madeira

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head of Travel and Tourism at the leading sixth form college, Nikki Stone, was delighted: “The Madeira tourist board were fantastic and gave us a fascinating insight into how Madeira is adapting post covid, and how they are striving to attract a new demographic to the island through events such as carnivals, New Year celebrations and a host of sports, including paragliding, diving, and hiking.”

In addition to a behind the scenes look at tourism in Maderia, the students enjoyed exploring the beautiful flower markets and traditional streets of Funchal, a full day island tour, a 3km cable car journey to a height of 560 metres to visit the village of Monte, and the Monte Toboggan ride, where the group went in two-seater wicker sledges at high speed down the winding streets into Funchal.

Nikki Stone added: “It was hugely valuable for the group to get first-hand experience of the tourism industry of this wonderful island in the Atlantic Ocean, learn about Madeira's rich cultural heritage, and of course enjoy 22 degrees of winter sunshine!”

All aboard for Madeira!