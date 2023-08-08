Travel back in time at the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory this August

During the August Bank Holiday weekend, the medieval grounds of Michelham Priory House & Gardens will be transformed as visitors are transported 800 years in the past - and kids go free!

Step back in time at Michelham Priory House & Gardens this August Bank Holiday weekend (26th to 28th August) at the East Sussex Living History Festival. Brought to you by the team that brought us the Twelfth Night Tudor Wassail, you can travel back through 800 years of time at living history encampments, starting from the medieval period through to modern times. Each encampment will recreate the atmosphere, activities, and daily life of medieval Priors and knights to Renaissance artisans.

Immerse yourself in the sights, smells, and sounds of times gone by. From the aroma of traditional food being cooked over an open fire to the clanging of blacksmiths’ hammers, every detail is designed to transport you to a different era. Visitors can interact with historical re-enactors who are passionate about bringing history to life.

Annie Wills, Head of Operations and Commercial Activity at Sussex Past said: “We’re really delighted to be hosting this festival in our historic house and gardens. Don’t miss the chance to travel back through time and gain a deeper insight into how different life was over Michelham Priory’s long history.”

About the event:

Date: 26th, 27th & 28th August 2023Time: 10.30am to 5pmSuitable for all ages – children go free

Admissions – either pre-book online or pay on the dayAdults – £13Senior (65+) – £12Children (0-17) – freeEssential carer – free

Please note we are unable to offer discounts or free admissions to this event.Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. See our website for ticket terms and conditions. For more information, please visit: the Sussex Past website or phone 01323 844224.