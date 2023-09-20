BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Tree falls onto Worthing house as emergency services rush to scene - In pictures

Fire crews and police officers were seen on a road in Worthing after a tree collapsed onto a house.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:14 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road around 6pm on Tuesday (September 19).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and one technical rescue unit to the scene – supported by Sussex Police officers.

The tree reportedly split at its base and fell on to the side of the house after wind speeds of up to 33mph, with gusts as high as 43mph.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.48pm to a fallen tree at Whitebeam Road, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and our technical rescue unit to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a large tree which had fallen into a house and cordoned the affected area.

"Firefighters worked to make the area safe. The crews left the scene at 6.52pm. Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house

1. Tree collapses onto house

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house

2. Tree collapses onto house

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house

3. Tree collapses onto house

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house

4. Tree collapses onto house

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road after a tree fell onto a house Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSussex Police