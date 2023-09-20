Fire crews and police officers were seen on a road in Worthing after a tree collapsed onto a house.

Emergency service personnel cordoned the affected area in Whitebeam Road around 6pm on Tuesday (September 19).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and one technical rescue unit to the scene – supported by Sussex Police officers.

The tree reportedly split at its base and fell on to the side of the house after wind speeds of up to 33mph, with gusts as high as 43mph.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.48pm to a fallen tree at Whitebeam Road, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and our technical rescue unit to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a large tree which had fallen into a house and cordoned the affected area.

"Firefighters worked to make the area safe. The crews left the scene at 6.52pm. Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

