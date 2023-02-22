Trees take pride of place at Alfriston Playground

Popular children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson will be at Alfriston Playground on Thursday afternoon (February 23) to plant a dwarf apple tree and blackcurrant bushes donated by the Sussex charity The Budding Foundation.
Friends of Alfriston Playground volunteers visited South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to select the trees and bushes as part of the ongoing renovation project to replace condemned equipment with new swings, a fort, a pick-up sticks log climber, and a tower multi-play for the under 5s.
The proposed design also includes a Natural Play zone, with log seating, leaf paving stones and a magnifying post. A wildflower border and sensory planters will be maintained by the Alfriston Family Nature Club, and there will also be three picnic tables.