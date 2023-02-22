Trees take pride of place at Alfriston Playground

Renovation of a Sussex playground continues with a celebrity planting this week.

Budding Foundation founder, Clive Gravett hands over donated trees to Anna Franklin of Friends of Alfriston Playground.

Popular children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson will be at Alfriston Playground on Thursday afternoon (February 23) to plant a dwarf apple tree and blackcurrant bushes donated by the Sussex charity The Budding Foundation.

Friends of Alfriston Playground volunteers visited South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to select the trees and bushes as part of the ongoing renovation project to replace condemned equipment with new swings, a fort, a pick-up sticks log climber, and a tower multi-play for the under 5s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad