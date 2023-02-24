Trek of a lifetime across Spain in aid of Hastings' St Michael's Hospice

If you’re looking to make memories you’ll treasure, push yourself to the limit, or take part in a team challenge, why not join a group of St Michael’s Hospice supporters and take on the Camino de Santiago (Way of Saint James) pilgrimage trek across northern Spain in June 2024?

The five day trek explores the hilly landscapes of Galicia, passing numerous points of cultural and historical interest along the way, before finally reaching the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela.

Thousands of people walk the Camino de Santiago every year for a variety of reasons; spiritual, cultural, and adventurous or to learn about the history of this ancient trail. It’s also a great way to get fit and spend time outdoors.

St Michael’s Hospice Fundraising Team Manager, Rebecca Futrall, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this trek in collaboration with the Sara Lee Trust and very much look forward to hearing from and supporting anyone wanting to take on this challenge in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. It is going to be a very special event.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to complete the 70 miles or have always wanted to take on this particular challenge of a lifetime, the Hospice would love to hear from you. Come along to their information evening next month to find out more on Tuesday March 7 2023, 6 - 8pm, at the new Sara Lee Therapy Centre in Sidley (54 Ninfield Road, TN39 5BD).