James Langlands, 43 – described by his family as ‘kind, generous and funny’ – died after being taken to hospital following the crash on February 16.

In a tribute to him, his family added that he was also an unassuming man and said: “He worked hard and was greatly liked and valued by the large insurance company he worked for in London.

"He treasured his long friendship with old school pals and football team members. He was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him."

A tribute has been paid to Horsham man James Langlands who died in a road crash in Hampshire last month (February)

Hampshire Police say that the crash involving James happened just before 11pm on February 16 on Winchester Road in Petersfield. James was a pedestrian and was involved in a collision with a red Audi A1 car.

He was taken to hospital but later died.