Tribute to late Lewes policeman – ‘a man of enthusiasm, passion and talent’

Colin Reynolds, Chairman of LOS Musical Theatre, formerly Lewes Operatic Society, this week paid tribute to the late Phillip Hall, the much-loved former policeman, councillor and National Trust curator who has died at the age of 83.

Mr Reynolds said: “It was in 1954 when Phillip joined the Society, to help boost the male singers in Pirates of Penzance.

“Mostly Gilbert and Sullivan productions were performed at this time and his favourite show ‘Pirates’ gave him the opportunity to play the role of a policemen, something he was used to, as many people knew him as a Sussex Police school liaison officer.

“Another of his favourites was playing the role of Pooh Bah in The Mikado in 1996, and with his superb deep bass voice this suited the role perfectly.

“Phillip also directed several productions for the Society [now called LOS Musical Theatre] from Waltzes from Vienna in 1975 to Princess Ida in the year 2000.

“Numerous appearances on stage recently included Me and My Girl, Crazy for You and Oliver. He also organised and ran the very important Market Tower Bar.

“If Phillip was not on the stage he was always in the audience and hosted the mayoral party at the last production Into the Woods in October last year.”

Mr Reynolds added: “As his record with the Society shows over the last 63 years, his wealth of knowledge and the archives he had collected was amazing. His personality, enthusiasm and passion as well as talent will be very sadly missed.”