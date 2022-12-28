Tributes paid to Chichester man who died in tragic Cornwall collision

A 24-year-old Chichester man who died in a collision in Cornwall has been described as ‘truly special’ by his family.

Daniel Cox, 24, from Chichester. Picture courtesy of the family

Daniel ‘Coxy’ Cox, a leading air engineering technician with the Royal Navy, died on December 7 alongside his colleague, 23-year-old Callum ‘Gilly’ Gilbert as they drove near the Royal Naval Air Station Culdose, in Helston, Cornwall.

The pair had being serving with the 820 Naval Air Squadron. Warrant Officer Steven Hughes, the senior maintenance rating on 820 Naval Air Squadron, said their loss had been keenly felt by all on the squadron, but particularly among the engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are a close team. These are people that all share so much. We don’t just work together - we deploy together, we eat together, we share a room together and we see the world together.”

LAET Cox’s family said: “Dan was an outstanding son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin who was devoted to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over his years living in the Felpham, Middleton and Chichester areas we have all been exceptionally proud of the endless talents he displayed, his many achievements and positive attitude to life.

“He was a talented musician, keen outdoorsman, swimmer and cliff-jumper, a qualified engineer and avid car enthusiast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a ‘can do’ attitude to all physical and technical challenges, trying his utmost and always achieving.

“He studied at Bishop Tufnell, Felpham Community College, Chichester College and Shoreham Technical College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All levels of the local scouting association were hugely instrumental in his outdoor, sporting and hiking achievements.

“He particularly loved water sports and mountain biking. Having completed his bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Sadly, he was only the residential section away from completing his gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many local students with an affinity for the sea and swimming, he was employed as a part-time lifeguard at Butlin’s and Arun Leisure Centre.

“He then worked briefly for PMA as a driver before finally joining the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He graduated from HMS Raleigh in 2019 and subsequently HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood.

“His wide circle of amazing, young friends are all shocked at this news and much suffering his loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our special thanks must go out to the Royal Navy for their unbounded support and care given to our family at this traumatic time.

“Like his, our lives have been shattered and will never be the same again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dan was a truly special multi-talented young man, taken from us far too soon, both loved and deeply missed by so many.”

As leading air engineers, both men were part of the close-knit team which maintains and repairs the squadron’s Merlin Mk2 helicopters.x

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close friend of four years, LAET Adam Walker, said of LAET Cox: “Coxy was the most selfless and caring person I have met in my life; he always put family and friends first.

“The way he approached life with positive energy and humour, I believe everyone who knew him will carry that through. He will always be loved and missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a grey BMW just after 9.10pm on Wednesday 7 December.