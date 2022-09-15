Tributes paid to Hailsham midwife who worked at Hastings' Conquest Hospital: ‘I’m devastated, I can’t believe she’s gone’

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on September 8, heard 47-year-old Ruth Barnes, a midwife at Hastings’ Conquest Hospital, was found at her home in Boreham Street on March 31.

Steve Barnes, her husband, told the inquest: “She was a beautiful, loving and caring wife to me and three children. We met on Tinder and fell in love straight away. I had found my true love. I’m devastated, I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Barnes said: “Ruth was always putting everyone else first. Her colleagues would tell you she was the most loving and giving person you could ever meet.”

Tributes paid to Hailsham midwife and mother (photo from Steven Barnes)

A spokesperson for Mrs Barnes’ colleagues said after the inquest: "Ruth was a vivacious, kind and adventurous person with an extraordinary, infectious laugh. She had a real passion for midwifery and was an advocate for both the people she cared for and her colleagues. Ruth was a great, confident person. She enjoyed being a mentor and teaching within her role. We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our colleague and will miss her greatly.”

A report from Mrs Barnes’ GP, Dr John Simmons, revealed to the inquest she’d suffered with mild depression in the past and was prescribed anti-depressants and sleeping pills. The inquest heard a mixture of these drugs were found in her system and the post mortem report also found she had suffered from a pulmonary embolism - a blocked blood vessel in her lungs.

Mr Barnes told the inquest that on the morning of March 31: “I made my breakfast, made Ruth a cup of tea. I took it up to her. I gave her a kiss and a cuddle and then said goodbye.”

He said he then went to work as usual and received a call later that day from Mrs Barnes’ daughter telling him his wife had died.

Mr Barnes said: “I could not believe what she was saying. She told me that Ruth was dead. Words cannot describe how I felt.”

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze came to a narrative verdict - pulmonary embolism (natural causes) and drug overdose (accident).