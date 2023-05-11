Tributes paid to rock legends at Eastbourne Bandstand - Guns 'n' Roses, Dire Straits and The Rolling Stones

Eastbourne Bandstand will be rocking to the sounds of three tribute bands from May 12 – 14. As the popular tribute evenings return to the iconic seafront landmark, the sounds of Guns N Roses, The Rolling Stones and Dire Straits will delight audiences at three separate shows.

Guns 2 Roses

On Friday May 12, Guns 2 Roses, the world's most successful Guns N Roses tribute band, will take to the stage for an evening of rock. The band have performed all over the world including the USA, Europe and India, with multiple TV and radio appearances along the way.

Not The Rolling Stones

The only tribute act to have performed with four different members of the real Guns N Roses, these include one off performances with former guitarist Gilby Clarke, current drummer Frank Ferrer and even a full tour with the original Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler.

Along with the Guns N’ Roses seal of approval, the band also have the looks, authenticity, and natural charisma to match, emulating the iconic performances of Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of the band.

Fans can expect to hear the US rockers’ biggest hits including Patience, Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City and many more.

On Saturday May 13, Not The Rolling Stones will perform a tribute to one of the greatest rock and roll bands in the world, The Rolling Stones.

Money For Nothing

Not The Rolling Stones have played festivals, theatres and private gigs throughout Europe, the Middle East and the UK and capture the authentic sound of Mick Jagger and his band.

Featuring the best Mick Jagger lookalike ever, having made many TV and film appearances himself, the band will take revellers back to the Golden Age of The Stones - from Satisfaction to Sympathy for the Devil, all from a musical back catalogue of more than 30 albums.

Finally, on Sunday May 14, Money for Nothing will rock the stage with their tribute to Dire Straits.

Formed in 2000 as a tribute to one of the world’s premier rock bands, the abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money For Nothing a “must see” for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan.

Also known as Europe’s number one Dire Straits tribute act, the band will feature the hits ranging from Dire Straits’ first ever single Sultans of Swing through to Brothers in Arms, Walk of Life and their last single released in 1992, The Bug. The band also include versions from On the Night and Live @ The BBC.

The band have performed all over the world, including headlining Europe’s biggest tribute festival and supporting Roy Wood.

Tribute show tickets cost £11 for adults in advance (child £9) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.

