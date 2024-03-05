Trinity Church Players' Panto raises £3400 for good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leader of TCP, Jane O'Sullivan said, "this is very much a community effort. We write our own scripts, build the stage from scratch every year, source all the costumes and props from jumble and car boot sales. There are no membership fees or auditions and we give away every penny we raise. There were 30 people in the cast and many more backstage and front of house".

In 2023, TCP were awarded the Leonard Crosbie Community Award by the Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council for all they have done in the community. They are proud to have raised over £37,000 for good causes in the last 10 years alone.

Rehearsals have just begun for their "Summer Sing" community choir. Anyone over the age of 15 is welcome. You do not have to read music and there are no auditions or membership fees. They will be singing 10 songs at an afternoon tea at Holy Trinity on Sunday 9th June. They also hope to take the songs into some local care homes.