Tui's Jetset House, Crawley, sold to owner occupier for more than £6million

Tui, advised by SHW, has sold the freehold Jetset House, Church Road, Lowfield Heath, Crawley to an unnamed occupier for in excess of £6m
The warehouse, previously used as a training centre and offices for the travel and tourism company, has been sold with vacant possession to the new owner occupier.
Totalling 56,488 sq ft, on a c. 2-acre site adjacent to Gatwick Airport, the property is located on the popular Church Road Industrial Estate which has good access to the M23 and the wider motorway network.
Adam Godfrey, Partner at SHW, says: “We are delighted to achieve the strong sale for Tui. We received a great deal of interest in Jetset House and are pleased to have sold to an occupier who will use the space to serve their growing business.”