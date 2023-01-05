Tui's Jetset House, Crawley, sold to owner occupier for more than £6million

Tui, advised by SHW, has sold the freehold Jetset House, Church Road, Lowfield Heath, Crawley to an unnamed occupier for in excess of £6m.

JetSet House

Tui, advised by SHW, has sold the freehold Jetset House, Church Road, Lowfield Heath, Crawley to an unnamed occupier for in excess of £6m

The warehouse, previously used as a training centre and offices for the travel and tourism company, has been sold with vacant possession to the new owner occupier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Totalling 56,488 sq ft, on a c. 2-acre site adjacent to Gatwick Airport, the property is located on the popular Church Road Industrial Estate which has good access to the M23 and the wider motorway network.