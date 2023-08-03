Turner Prize-winning artist reveals Brighton billboard takeover

Vibrant billboards have cropped up around Brighton and Hove this weekend featuring works of art by Brighton-based artist, Helen Cammock

Turner Prize-winning artist Helen Cammock has revealed her first public commission for Brighton and Hove - a billboard takeover which is being presented in sites across the city weekend, including Lewes Road, Elm Grove, Spring Gardens, Seven Dials, Surrey Street, and Portland Road amongst others.

Featuring bold coloured artworks and fragments of poetic text, the work invites the audience to contemplate the power of creativity, asking questions about what we value and urging Brighton to preserve its vibrant habitat of ideas.

Originally planned to coincide with the opening of a major outdoor commission by Cammock for the recently closed Brighton Centre for Contemporary Art, the deepest crease in the folds of stone and the sweet taste of salt has morphed from an ode to Brighton and its many folds, into a plea and a challenge to its institutions to support and nurture the contemporary visual arts in a more structured, sustained and existential way.