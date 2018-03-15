TV talent will bring the laughs at All Saints

Laughter will fill All Saints Centre later this month thanks to a comedy night featuring top comic talents from the popular TV shows ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Compere Kevin McCarthy will introduce Ben Morris, Angela Barnes and Russell Hicks at the Lewes venue on March 27 Tickets priced £9 in advance (£12 on the door) are available from Lewes Tourism Information Centre or via ComedyBeats.com. Doors open at 7pm. Entertainment on stage from 8pm.

The event has been organised by members of Lewes FC Supporters Club and profits will go to the First Team 12th Man Fund. Supporters Club Chairman (and Sussex Express columnist) David Arnold says: “The Rooks are riding high at the top of Bostik South and promotion is a real possibility. The 12th Man Fund exists to give manager Darren Freeman options with his squad for this season and, more importantly, for next season.”

Between them, Ben and Angela have both had regular appearances on “Never Mind the Buzzcocks”, “They Think It’s All Over” and Eddie Izzard’s “Laughs in the Park”.

Last autumn Angela appeared on “Live at the Apollo” and along with this she is a past winner of the BBC New Comedy Award.

Russell Hicks has been described as having ‘a razor sharp wit combined with the pessimism of Jack Dee, mixed with the deadpan aggression of Denis Leary’.

For more information visit ComedyBeats.com