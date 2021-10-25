Two-car collision near Hailsham

Emergency services were seen at a collision on the A22 near Hailsham last week.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:35 am

The incident happened between Polegate and Lower Dicker on October 21.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were called around 10.15am to reports of a collision between two cars on the northbound carriageway of the A22 near Arlington Eagles Roundabout.

The spokesperson said, “Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was treated for minor injuries. One the drivers, a man in his 30s, was cautioned for driving otherwise in accordance and without insurance.”

A22 incident 21-10-21. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-211022-080038001

NHS staff who had attended the East Sussex Big Thank You Awards in Eastbourne stopped to help with the situation.

A22 incident 21-10-21. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-211022-080059001
A22 incident 21-10-21. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-211022-080049001
Emergency servicesHailshamPolegateSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex Police