Two-car collision on A259 in Newhaven

Another collision on the A259 has happened this afternoon (Saturday, November 9).

According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 3.15pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on A259 in Brighton Road.

There is congestion eastbound from The Rose Walk to Church Hill.

The AA said the accident is believed to have happened outside Kwik Fit.

Earlier this afternoon a separate collision involving two cars took place elsewhere in Peacehaven on the A259.

Accident on A259 in Peacehaven.