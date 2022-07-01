Two cars collide on Birdham Road - heavy delays expected

Reports have come in of a two car collision on the A286 Birdham Road.

The incident, which took place at the junction with Dell Quay Road, is causing heavy traffic in the area.

Sources have stated that traffic is backed up to Wopham’s Lane by Chichester Marina.

The junction of Birdham Road and Dell Quay Road. Picture via Google Streetview

West Sussex Highways said in a Twitter post at 4.22pm today: “Chichester: A286, junction- Dell Quay road. Delays likely due to a recent incident, please approach with caution and find alternative routes where possible.”

There is also congestion and delays on Apuldram Lane South.

It is not yet known whether there have been any injuries in the collision.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.