Two children taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Eastbourne

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident. Picture: Sussex Police

Two young children were taken to hospital after they were bitten by a dog at Eastbourne beach.

Sussex Police reported that two children were bitten in the early hours of Monday, May 27, near the Holywell Cafe in King Edwards Parade.

Officers are now appealing form information and witnesses following the incident.

"Officers were called and completed searches in the area, and officers also deployed a drone in the search.

"Now, they are releasing images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.