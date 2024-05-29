Two children taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Eastbourne
Sussex Police reported that two children were bitten in the early hours of Monday, May 27, near the Holywell Cafe in King Edwards Parade.
Officers are now appealing form information and witnesses following the incident.
A spokesman for the Sussex Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after children were injured by a dog at Eastbourne beach.
"The incident happened at about 10.20am on Monday, May 27, near the Holywell Café in King Edwards Parade.
"Two young children were bitten and required hospital treatment.
"Officers were called and completed searches in the area, and officers also deployed a drone in the search.
"Now, they are releasing images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.
"Anyone who saw what happened or who recognises the man is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 404 of 27/05."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.