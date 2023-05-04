Edit Account-Sign Out
Two men taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following two-vehicle collision on the M25

Two men have been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a two-vehicle collision on the M25 near the Wisley interchange, Surrey Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 4th May 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:55 BST

Police said a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Mercedes car were involved in the collision, which took place at around 10:30am yesterday [May 3] morning on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 11 and junction 10.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Surrey Police added.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 11 and junction 10, but has since reopened.

If you witnessed this incident or have dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230048223 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

