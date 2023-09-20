Two pedestrians seriously injured in Chichester collision as police appeal for witnesses
Officers were called to Old Broyle Road, the B2178, near the junction with Pine Grove, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, September 17.
Sussex Police said the collision involved two pedestrians and a black Ford Fiesta.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It is understood that the two pedestrians may have been in a black Toyota 4x4 shortly before the collision.
“The pedestrians, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain.”
Investigating officer PC Steve Lambeth from the Roads Policing Unit added: “We are requesting anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle before the collision, or anyone who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Lurcher.