Emergency services were called to a hotel in New Steine at 4.30am to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance staff, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 43-year-old man and two 41-year-old women have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“They have been taken to custody and enquiries are ongoing.