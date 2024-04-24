Two people arrested after woman's death at Brighton hotel
Two arrests have been made after a woman was found dead in a hotel in Brighton this morning (Wednesday, April 24).
Emergency services were called to a hotel in New Steine at 4.30am to reports of an unresponsive woman.
Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance staff, Sussex Police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 43-year-old man and two 41-year-old women have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
“They have been taken to custody and enquiries are ongoing.
“No further information is available at this time.”
