Two people die in Burgess Hill house fire

Sussex Police confirmed emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Theobalds Road shortly after midnight this morning (Sunday, February 20).

A police spokesperson said, “Police attended to support the fire service, and two people – a man and a woman in their 70s - were sadly found dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

“The coroner’s office has been notified and work is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation.

Burgess Hill fire SUS-220220-125118001

“No further information is available at this time.”