Two-person rowing boat capsizes off the coast of Shoreham

‘National Coastwatch - Shoreham’ said on Twitter yesterday (November 19) around midday: “This morning we observed a capsized 2 person scull with persons in the water drifting out of the harbour with the tide."

They said no other rowing boats could assist to the coastguard was alerted who called Shoreham Lifeboat and Shoreham Coastguard to assist. By the time the lifeboat reached the boat it was ‘clear out of the harbour’ and the two people were rescued and taken to the RNLI station to warm up. The boat was towed back to Kingston beach to members of the rowing club.