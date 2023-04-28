Two Portslade and Shoreham Ambulance Cadets gain highest achievable award

Two St John Ambulance Cadets have been awarded the highest achievable award available through the Youth Programme.

Jessica Redgrave, and Jorja Marshall, from the Portslade & Shoreham-By-Sea Unit, received their respective awards from County President Giles York QPM DL, and Area Manager Paul Strover.

Giles York said: “As County President, I am delighted to add my huge congratulations for the hard work and commitment that Jessica and Jorja have demonstrated in achieving their Grand Prior Awards.

“This represents a protracted and dedicated attention to developing themselves for the increased safety of others – this is truly commendable.”

The Grand Prior Award is the single highest award achievable through the St John Ambulance Youth Programme, requiring the completion of 16 subjects, covering personal development, first aid, event organisation and social awareness. They will also have received their Sovereigns Gold Award through the duration of their studies.

Individuals often take three to four years to complete the award, and acts as a demonstration of their commitment, compassion and self-improvement.

St John Ambulance Cadets meet once a week, allowing young people aged 11-17 to learn life saving skills, increase their social awareness and develop their self confidence. Cadets are also given the opportunity to assist adult volunteers at events across the country, and become Peer Educators within their branches.

Giles York said: “I encourage any other young people considering a future role in health, or looking for a group where they fit in, to look to join St John Ambulance”.