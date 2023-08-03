Two Scouts from Eastbourne embark on 'once in a lifetime' journey to Korea Jamboree

Two Scouts from Eastbourne arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin a once-in-a-lifetime journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree. Scouts from over 150 countries come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Saemangeum, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991. The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Scouts from Eastbourne, as well as 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip. As well as the thousands of young people, over 800 Adult Volunteers from all over the UK are out in South Korea, making up the International Service Team. They will be supporting the day to day running of the Jamboree, ensuring the young people have a superb time for the 12 days they are there.

Scouts visiting the Temple and the Hanbok Experience in Seoul

Scarlett Chishol, age 15, from Eastbourne, said: “I am so excited for all the activities that we’ll be doing in Korea! I am just excited about everything! I can’t wait to try the food, take in the culture, traditions and meet new people from all over the globe!”

Delilah Warell, age 15, from Eastbourne, said: “I can’t wait to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity. Being able to meet almost every nation on earth will be such an eye-opening experience, and I can’t wait to land in Korea!”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree. This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The theme of the Jamboree this year is to 'Draw your Dream', representing our willingness to accept young people's ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.