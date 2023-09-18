Two Southdown buses return to West Sussex on September 23
A change to ride on a 40 year old Southdown bus from Horsham to Chichester and return for 10 West Sussex residents ; the organisers of a Southdown 'ReRun' have 10 complementary free tickets to give away on Saturday 23 September. only. The event is a reminder of the once frequent Southdown bus services across Wast Sussex.
The two buses are a 1965 Leyland Leopard and a 1977 Leyland National. They will leave Horsham railway station at 10am and follow former service 288 from Slinfold through Billingshurst, Pulborough and Duncton to arrive in Chichester by 1230pm. The return journey will depart Chichester at 230pm and follow two services, the 63 and 79 via Petworth and Wisborough Green arriving at Horsham for 435pm.
The 10 complemntary tickets are available by email request to [email protected] The passenger name(s) and West Sussex name of the town or village they live in should be included.
Anyone just interested in seeing the buses arrive where they live, for example in Pulborough or Petworth can get the time deails from the above email address.