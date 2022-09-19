Two teenagers stabbed in Littlehampton
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were stabbed in Littlehampton last night.
Police say officers were called to Old Market Lane about 10pm last night (Sunday, September 18) following a report of two men being stabbed at that location. A group of four people are believed to have been involved. Police say two men (16 and 18) were left with injuries from the attack and both were treated in hospital.
Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, are urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1355 of 18/09. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.