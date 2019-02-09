Two trapped after tree falls on car along A272

Two people became trapped in a car after a tree fell onto a vehicle this afternoon (February 9).

Emergency services were called to Budletts Lane after the tree came down on top of a Land Rover.

The fire service said two people were trapped in the front of the vehicle - which was also carrying a horsebox.

Four fire engines and a technical rescue unit were sent to the scene and helped free the pair. They were left in the care of the ambulance service.

The tree also pulled down electricity cables and police were forced to close the road between the junctions Court Lane to London Road, near the Budletts roundabout.

Officers said a separate collision had taken place on the road just before 6pm causing further delays.

The collision involved three vehicles and those involved suffered minor injuries.