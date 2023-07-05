Two Worthing community based organisations collaborate for a skateboard session

Worthing-based CIC South Coast Skate Club visited Andy’s Angels Grief Play Cafe to give the children an opportunity to build confidence by learning some skateboard skills and tricks.

Youth Ambassadors and children attending the cafe learning skateboard skills

Dale Lay from the club brought skateboards and helmets to Andy’s Angels Grief Play Cafe at Hope Hive in Tarring, all children who wanted to learn skateboard skills and tricks were given the opportunity to try out new skills they had never tried before and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Kayla, the Project Lead for Andy’s Angels said: “Dale was brilliant with all the children and even with some children who were very nervous were at the end of the session on a skateboard and trying new skills. South Coast Skate Club have a variety of community sessions local and following this session a few of our cafe families have continued the new found love for skateboarding by attending the clubs sessions locally.”

Andy’s Angels is a Worthing based charity who runs their Grief Play Cafe in St Dunstan’s Road the last Sunday of every month and they are looking for the following Volunteering roles:

Community Volunteer

Play Area Lead VolunteerSchool Bereavement Liaison Coordinator (role share)

If you would like to know more about the above Volunteer opportunities please email [email protected]