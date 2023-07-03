UCA trip captures Horsham students' imaginations

Students from the Photography, Contemporary Fine Art, Graphics, Textiles, and BTEC Art & Design departments at Collyer’s recently visited the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) Farnham campus.

The visit to the university Open Day forms part of the visual arts departments’ extensive progression programme and provided the students with an incredible insight into creative arts study, and life at a university campus.

Staff and students were warmly welcomed by UCA ambassadors and staff. During the day they were able to view the outstanding degree shows, listen to subject lectures, and see the specialist teaching spaces for subjects including Photography, Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Comic & Concept Art, Games Design and Games Animation, Jewellery and Silversmithing, Ceramics and Glass as well as Design for Theatre & Screen, Journalism, and Communications.

Sharon Porter, Head of BTEC Art & Design said: “The visit was a great opportunity for students to explore arts sectors through informed, professional talks, and establish the different pathways available to them."

BTEC Art student Johnny Hunt added, “I liked the Ceramics & Glass course which has made me think about working in 3D. The work was very inspiring and unique."

Jamie Fry who studies A level Photography, Contemporary Fine Art and Textiles at Collyer’s said: “All of the UCA staff were passionate and enthusiastic about their subjects. The subject leader for Silversmithing and Jewellery was really cool!”

Students enjoyed the sunshine and were also able to explore the campus’s student halls of residence.

Molly Perry BTEC Art & Design student said: “It was a fun trip to explore university life, I thought the Graphics & Illustration Exhibitions were really strong."

Ella Roake added: "It has made me consider going to University and rethink my future. I realised I want to learn more and feel the Illustration course would help me to develop my skills. "

Amanda Hall, who teaches Graphic Design at Collyer’s, was wowed: “It was wonderful to see the state-of-the-art facilities that UCA had to offer and to be able to advise our students on the new degrees that are available, the BA (Hons) Virtual and Augmented reality course was out of this world!”

Olivia Malins, a Collyer’s Student Ambassador, who studies A Level Contemporary Fine Art along with French and Chemistry added, “the facilities were fantastic, and there are such a range of unique courses available, it has really made me consider my future options.”

Abi Bruford Teacher of BTEC Art & Design said about the trip “It has been a real eye opener, and invaluable for students to really delve into vocations within the arts and establish a sense of direction for their future careers. A great day had by all!"

