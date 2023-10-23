Uckfield Art Group's Remembrance show

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.At the going down of the sun and in the morningWe will remember them.

Uckfield Art Group's autumn art show entitled "We will Remember Them", is being held from 10am-4pm on Armistice Day, November 11 at the Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield.

The group of talented amateur artists are creating a canvas commemorating our armed forces. It is a group effort, including poppies made by visitors to the show and the Uckfield Art Group members, including our 80 year-old treasurer and army veteran, seated second from left in the front row.

The group have made works of art in many mediums and styles. There is something for everyone from landcscapes to fantasies and pet portraits to architectural sketches.

Members of the Uckfield Art Group prepare for the 11 November show.

Discuss your purchases over a cup of tea or coffee and delicious homemade cakes (cash only). Works of art and greeting cards can be paid for by card or cash. Free parking in the Luxford car park.