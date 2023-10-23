Uckfield Art Group's Remembrance show
Uckfield Art Group's autumn art show entitled "We will Remember Them", is being held from 10am-4pm on Armistice Day, November 11 at the Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield.
The group of talented amateur artists are creating a canvas commemorating our armed forces. It is a group effort, including poppies made by visitors to the show and the Uckfield Art Group members, including our 80 year-old treasurer and army veteran, seated second from left in the front row.
The group have made works of art in many mediums and styles. There is something for everyone from landcscapes to fantasies and pet portraits to architectural sketches.
Discuss your purchases over a cup of tea or coffee and delicious homemade cakes (cash only). Works of art and greeting cards can be paid for by card or cash. Free parking in the Luxford car park.
