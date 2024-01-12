Uckfield care home invites community to open day

Hurstwood View care home in Uckfield will be opening their doors to the local community on Saturday 20th January.

Taking place between 10:00am to 4:00pmguests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

There will be entertainment from singer, Ruth Lahie at 11:00am and a delicious cheese and wine afternoon.

Kirsty Heaver, Senior General Manager at Hurstwood Viewsays: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Hurstwood View Open Day

"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hurstwood Viewwill do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.