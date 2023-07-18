NationalWorldTV
Uckfield Guides are creating a buzz at housebuilder's Ridgewood Place development

Girlguiding Uckfield District have been busy naming the new beehive at Taylor Wimpey’s Ridgewood Place development in Uckfield. The winning name ‘Buzzing Bee Cares’ by Darcey Eldred, aged nine, has been created into an informative sign which has been installed next to the beehive at the development.
By Joanna BrayContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST

Darcey Eldred, said: “It’s great to have won and see my name chosen for the beehive. I really enjoyed taking part and learned a lot about bees.”

Darcey received a £50 voucher and the Girlguiding Uckfield District were awarded a £300 donation as a thank you for taking part.

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South East, says: “Bees are vital pollinators and play such an important role in our environment. Their population has been declining in recent years and we hope that by introducing beehives at many of our developments across the UK, we can contribute to reversing this.

Darcey Eldred, aged 9, with Taylor Wimpey Sales Executive Vicky Toghill
Darcey Eldred, aged 9, with Taylor Wimpey Sales Executive Vicky Toghill

“We asked the Girlguiding Uckfield District to help us name the new bee hive at Ridgewood Place and we were really impressed with their suggestions. Thank you to everyone who took part.”

As part of its Environment Strategy, Taylor Wimpey will install 200 beehives at developments around the UK by 2025. For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to sustainability, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate/sustainability/environment-strategy

Further information about Ridgewood Place and the homes currently available, can be found at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/uckfield/ridgewood-place

