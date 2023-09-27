Uckfield Lions celebrate their 20th Classic Car Run

The Uckfield Lions 20th annual classic car run was held on Sunday September 24th, sarting at the Halfway House Isfield, in aid of the KSS Air Ambulance.

After a week week of ever-changing weather forecasts, Uckfield Lions arrived at the Halfway House Isfield early on Sunday morning to prepare for Lions 20th Classic car run. Skies where cloudy but sun was forecast for later in the day

For Lion Chris this was his special day, he had reached his target of organising 20 Classic car runs and was looking forward to meeting the many old friends that had supported the car run for many years.

The initial setting up was only just complete when the first cars arrived. Once booked in drivers and passengers had time for tea and biscuits along with a chat with fellow drivers. By 10am there was a steady stream of cars arriving, it was going to be a large entry,

Once refreshments had been taken cars set of on a route of approximately 50 miles taking them out as far as Nymans near A23 for another refreshment break, then a leisurely drive back through the Sussex countryside back to the Halfway House.

Lunch was a barbecue serving 180 and while this was happening Lions marshals arranged 120 classic cars in a semi circle to allow for viewing. Then the sun appeared.

Throughout the twenty years of classic cars runs and total of £38.000 has been raised for local good causes, with this year’s profit of approximately £3,500 going to the KSS Air Ambulance .

Lions are very grateful to Eagle cars of Hadlow Down who donated a tour of their factory, which Chris decided to run a silent auction for a great experience and it sold for £150.

Eagle cars are widely recognised as a global authority on the restoration and enhancement of Jaguar's legendary E-Type.

Lions would also like to thank Mel and her team at the Halfway House for allowing Lions to use the facilities of the pub and taking over the field, Aworth Survey consultants for providing the maps once again, Cater Hire for use of their chairs, and a very big thank you to those that took part and made it a memorable 20th run for Chris .

Lions Vice president Frank Phillips presented Chris with a folder full of information, pictures and thank you letters covering 20 years of car runs.