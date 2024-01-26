Uckfield local carers centre celebrates reaching more than 200 carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 200 carers have accessed a service at the centre since then, and the centre is going from strength-to-strength. Co-located at the Victoria Pavilion with Sussex Support Service, Care for the Carers local centre offers services for carers of all ages and communities, and in a variety of caring situations.

A carer recently shared what the centre means to her: “The Victoria Pavilion has become like a second home to me! There is so much going on here for us carers. I come to the Carers O’ Clock arts group, Carers group and the Amaze group for parent carers as well. I feel so fortunate that there is so much going on in Uckfield to meet my needs as a carer.”

From an activity club for Young Carers, Cooking for Carers sessions from Community Chef, music workshops, mindfulness and support groups for parent-carers led by partner charity Amaze, the vibrant programme on offer is targeted to help meet the needs of local carers so that no one is left to care alone.

Carers' Mindfulness at the Uckfield Local Carers Centre

The number of activities and services on offer at the centre continues to grow. New services for 2024 include a group to support carers of people with Dementia and free adult learning courses for carers, from the Adult College for Rural East Sussex (ACRES). This year also marks the 35th anniversary of Care for the Carers, the East Sussex charity who run the Local Carers Centre.