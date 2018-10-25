Uckfield Model Railway Club annual exhibition

Miniature train enthusiasts have met for their annual exhibition in Uckfield.

The Uckfield Model Railway Club held it’s annual exhibition over the weekend of October 21 and 22 at the Uckfield Civic Centre.

Uckfield Model Railway Club members and Uckfield Mayor, Cllr Spike Mayhew SUS-181023-090255001

Exhibitors showed off their models to a busy crowd.

There were opportunities to get involved making things for the children, and many circuits to watch and admire.

The Mayor of Uckfield Cllr Spike Mayhew attended the opening of the show on Saturday morning taking the time to look at the various stalls and locomotives on display.

The show was well supported by business in the miniature railway trade.

Many stalls were selling a host of specialist parts.

Specialist manufactures and train societies also had pitches inside the exhibition giving visitors a large range of things to see and do.

High quality model railway layouts were capturing the eye of the passers by as working miniture train ran the tracks.

Studetns from Uckfield College had created ‘College Halt’ and had a prominent position in the exhibition hall.

Keith Harcourt, a former teacher at the college introduced the young visitors to the world of model railways as a member of the Uckfield club.

This year’s exhibition marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Colonel Holman Stephens on October 30.

As a result several of the model layouts in the show were based on or inspired by the Colonels railways.

The Uckfield Model Railway Club meets on a Monday in Uckfield town centre where work continues on new and existing layouts.

The club take part in the exhibition scene frequently taking their models to other shows.

The Club caters for those who have an interest in modelling railways in the smaller scales (eg 2mm/ft, 4mm/ft, 7mm/ft etc). construction. For more information visit www.uckfieldmrc.co.uk.

Images by Ron Hill (HillPhotographic).