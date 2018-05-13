Uckfield road closed after home fire

Five fire crews were called to a home in Uckfield early this morning after reports of flooding and smoke.

Framfield Road in Uckfield remains closed this morning while two fire crews continue salvage work following the incident, first reported at 4.08am.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said no one had been hurt.

She said: “Firefighters from Bexhill, Uckfield, Lewes, Crowborough and Brighton all attended and on arrival there was smoke issuing from the roof.

“All persons self evacuated.

“Crews used six breathing apparatus, foam, one jet hydrant and an aerial ladder platform.

“Investigators are going there today or tomorrow to investigate the fire. The cause is unknown.”