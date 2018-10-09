Uckfield's Macmillan Coffee Morning

The ‘biggest coffee morning in the world’ has been embraced by hundreds of people across the county raising much-needed funds for the national cancer charity Macmillan.

In Uckfield there was an impressive turn out of support for the coffee morning held at Pizza Express.

Members of Macmillan cancer support group in Uckfield



The restaurant staff were on hand to organise the event, helping to prepare the restaurant and serve drinks while the Macmillan volunteers could concentrate on the cakes. The event raised £716.



Ann Press Chairman has already asked people to pop next years date into their diaries - September 27, 2019.



Members of the Macmillan Cancer Support Committee present were, Ann Press, Angela Martin, Maureen Byford, Jackie Bennett, Helena Billing, Jenny Russell, Sheila Howden, Sheila Storer, Eileen Jenkinson, Christine Lewis and Maureen Macve.



On Saturday October 6, in another part of town Tesco was also hosting a coffee morning, decorating the store with balloons and decorations to help entice hungry shoppers. Organised by Yvonne Walter, a tombola and a used book sale helped to raise £1,200.



Colleagues, friends and even Ms Walter’s granddaughter lent helping hands to sell a selection of homemade cakes.



Ms Walters said: “The generosity of everyone is mindblowing.”



All photographs are by Ron Hill (HillPhotographic)