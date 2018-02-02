Uckfield shop manager charged with sexual offences

James Anderson, 33, a shop manager, of Uckfield, has been charged with a total of six offences of sexual assault against four teenage girls.

Two of the charges allege he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl between January and March 2015, and sexually assaulted the same girl between March 2015 and January 2017.

The third charge alleges that he caused the same girl to engage in sexual activity without consent between March 2015 and January 2017.

A fourth charge alleges that he sexually assaulted another girl, aged 15, between March and July 2015.

A fifth charge alleges that he sexually assaulted another girl aged 15 between November 2015 and January 2016.

The sixth charge alleges that he sexually assaulted another girl aged 17 between September 2013 and April 2014.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

The prosecution follows an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Inspector Viv Johnson said: “Anyone with concerns when learning of such a case can always contact us online or by calling 101, and can arrange to speak in confidence to experienced investigators.”