Uckfield swimming pool rumours are quashed

Fears that Uckfield's swimming pool might not get the long-term support it needs to continue serving the community have been quashed.

District councillor for Uckfield North, Daniel Manvell put rumours tor est. He told the Express: "I'm delighted to say the District Council is on the cusp of signing a new legal agreement which will ensure the future of the pool. As this was in the pipeline, upwards of £300,000has been spent on refurbishing the pool area, giving it a lick of paint, upgrading facilities etc., so it's now a great place for families to visit."

Daniel was instrumental in helping to save the pool from closure in2023 when he spearheaded a campaign to save the site which had been threatened with closure. After a large [public demonstration and a public consultation, Wealden District Council backtracked on plans to potentially close the centre and opted to pursue a new lease.

At the time Daniel said: "I am delighted that we have finally been listened to and I will now be working to secure the investment we need in our youth and leisure facilities."

Daniel Manvell

A Freedom of Information request uncovered that about 10,000children's swimming lessons took place at the leisure centre's pool each year.

In a public consultation more than 3,000 people shared their views to support the centre.

