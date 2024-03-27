Uckfield vets celebrate spring with heart-warming animal photo competition

Uckfield high street’s veterinary practice, Fairfield House, is hosting a Springtime Photo Competition on Facebook, capturing the joy and beauty of the Sussex town’s animals revelling in the springtime weather.
By Victoria LeadbitterContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:26 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT
Lima the dogLima the dog
Lima the dog

This unique contest has brought together the local community, featuring an array of delightful submissions from local pet owners and farms alike, showcasing their animals in springtime bliss.

Among the standout entries is a charming snapshot from Wishing Wells Greenfield Farm, capturing an emu and a poodle sharing a moment of refreshment—a bowl of water under the glistening sun. Other notable submissions include a pair of goats lending a "helping" hoof with their hut's spring clean and a sunbathing snake!

The competition has not only highlighted the bond between animals and their owners but also fostered a sense of community and shared appreciation for nature's rejuvenation. The array of entries from the Uckfield area demonstrates the creativity and love residents have for their animal friends.

Hera in the bluebellsHera in the bluebells
Hera in the bluebells

The winner, to be announced after the Easter weekend, will receive an Easter-themed hamper, thoughtfully assembled for both the winning animal and their owner.

https://www.facebook.com/uckfieldvets/?locale=en_GB

