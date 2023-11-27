UK Forces Veterans Show Band go down a storm at Petworth Foodbank fundraiser
After nearly 10 years of providing emergency foodpacks throughout the Petworth Area, it was thought that by now the crisis would be over, but, financial crisis after crisis, has meant there have been ever increasing requests from those struggling to put food on the table.
The major world events of these last two years have brought further stress on household budgets, meaning those who have been donating food to our Collection Points at Petworth Coop, Fittleworth and Graffham Village Stores, Southdown Chiropractic, Petworth Primary School and the local Churches, have struggled to keep up their contributions.
When local Petworth resident, Ian Young, musical director of The UK Forces Veterans Show Band, kindly suggested a fundraising concert in aid of the Foodbank, volunteers involved in the Foodbank jumped at the chance and began, with Ian, to plan the concert. Lady Caroline Egremont agreed to sponsor the event as did Nicola Jones of The Hungry Guest.
The 220 strong audience not only enjoyed the Show Band's amazing tributes to Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, The Drifters, Tina Turner, Tony Bennet and Glen Miller Swing, but also an Abba Sing Along.
The line up also included Sasha Kramp, 11year old daughter of our local District Coucillor, Harsha Desai. Sasha sang Tomorrow, from the musical Annie and is also to appear at the Chichester Festival Theatre in The Jungle Book from Monday18th December.
Petworth Chorus, under the direction of Tom Colwell, gave a number of beautiful and stirring renditions including an arrangement of We Three Kings, by local composer and arranger, Brian Knowles.
A standing ovation from the very appreciative audience concluded the evening with acknowledgements to the Show Band members and the guest performers, to Brendon Rowley, caretaker of the Herbert Shiner Hall and Foodbank Volunteers, who served the event with a bar and a raffle, all contributing to make it a resounding success with an estimated £3,500 raised for the Foodbank.